News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Emergency services at scene of serious motorbike crash
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison

Three men wanted by police after car and transit van set on fire during arson attack in Aughton

Two vehicles were set on fire during an arson attack in Aughton.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 16th Jun 2023, 18:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 18:55 BST

A Ford Fiesta and a Ford Transit van were set on fire in Middlewood Road at around 11.35pm on Thursday (June 15).

Three men were seen outside the property prior to the incident, police said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers urged anyone who was in the area between 11pm and midnight to come forward.

Two vehicles were set on fire during an arson attack in Middlewood Road, Aughton (Credit: Lancashire Police)Two vehicles were set on fire during an arson attack in Middlewood Road, Aughton (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Two vehicles were set on fire during an arson attack in Middlewood Road, Aughton (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Did you see three men in the area? Do you have dashcam footage?

“Please contact 101, quoting log 1979 of June 15, 2023, or email [email protected]”.

Read More
Bamber Bridge corner shop that sold knife and alcohol to children is set for lic...