Three men wanted by police after car and transit van set on fire during arson attack in Aughton
Two vehicles were set on fire during an arson attack in Aughton.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 16th Jun 2023, 18:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 18:55 BST
A Ford Fiesta and a Ford Transit van were set on fire in Middlewood Road at around 11.35pm on Thursday (June 15).
Three men were seen outside the property prior to the incident, police said.
Officers urged anyone who was in the area between 11pm and midnight to come forward.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Did you see three men in the area? Do you have dashcam footage?