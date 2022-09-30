Three men wanted after man hit on head with handle of machete before being attacked again and robbed in his Preston home
Three men are wanted by police after a man was hit on the head with the handle of a machete before being attacked and robbed in his home in Preston.
Police want to speak to Connor Campbell, Charlie Blakey in connection with an aggravated burglary and assault on Tuesday (September 20).
During the incident a man was chased before being hit on the head with the handle of a machete.
The victim was then attacked again in his own home, with some property stolen.
“Campbell and Blakey, both 23, as well as Johnston, 26, are all from Preston,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
“They have links to the city centre, Broadgate, Avenham and Ribbleton areas.”
Anyone with information should call 101 or (01772) 209940, quoting log number 1305 of September 20.
You can also email [email protected] or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.