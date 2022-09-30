Police want to speak to Connor Campbell, Charlie Blakey in connection with an aggravated burglary and assault on Tuesday (September 20).

During the incident a man was chased before being hit on the head with the handle of a machete.

The victim was then attacked again in his own home, with some property stolen.

“Campbell and Blakey, both 23, as well as Johnston, 26, are all from Preston,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“They have links to the city centre, Broadgate, Avenham and Ribbleton areas.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or (01772) 209940, quoting log number 1305 of September 20.

TOP ROW L-R: Connor Campbell and Charlie Blakey. BOTTOM ROW: Jake Johnston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

You can also email [email protected] or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.