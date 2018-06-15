Three men target Chorley home in afternoon 'distraction burglary'

Police are appealing for information following a distraction burglary in Chorley this week.

At some time between 1pm and 1:30pm on Thursday (June, 14) two men have knocked on the door of an address on Moor Road.

The occupant answered the door to the men who claimed to be offering painting services. The men then entered the property where one of them kept the lady talking, while the other entered the kitchen and started filling canisters with water.

While this has been happening, it is believed a third man appeared and went upstairs.

After some time the men left the property and said they would return again later.

They left in a white van that had been parked at the rear of the property; something police believe could possibly a Vauxhall. It was white and had ladders on the roof, but no signage.

After the men left, one of the occupiers went upstairs where they discovered that cash had gone missing.

Police are now appealing for witnesses who may have seen suspicious activity in the area, or who may have themselves been approached by these men.

The first man is described as being white, in his 50s and of large build. He spoke with a local accent and was wearing glasses, a baseball cap and dark overalls.

The second man was white, around 6ft tall and of slim build. It’s also thought he was in his 50s. He had short light hair and was wearing dark clothing covered in paint.

There is no description for the third man.

PCSO Fern Jones of Chorley Police, said: “Distraction burglars often prey on our most vulnerable residents.

“Our advice is always to say no to cold-callers and to report any suspicious activity to police immediately.

“Residents, particularly the elderly and those who live alone, should remain vigilant and ensure that their home is secure at all times.

“Don’t allow anyone without valid identification access to your home and if you’re unsure, don’t let them in and keep the chain on the door whilst talking to them and check with the company that the person is purporting to be from.

“We’d also urge those who know people who are potentially at risk, to advise them of the signs and what to do if they are targeted.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Chorley Police on 01257 246225, or failing that, 101 quoting crime reference SC1805364.