Three men have been bailed and a fourth man remains in hospital after a samurai sword street fight in Preston

Three men have been bailed and one man remains in hospital after a samurai sword street fight in Deepdale.

Two men, aged 17 and 18, were arrested after they attacked each other with swords in Romford Road, Deepdale at 8.25pm on Saturday November 17.

The scene of the samurai sword fight in Romford Road, off Blackpool Road, Preston.

One of the arrested men suffered serious cuts to his face and arms and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital. The 18-year-old remains in hospital where he continues to receive treatment for his wounds.

The 17-year-old has since been released on bail.

Later on Saturday night, police made two further arrests in connection with the sword fight off Blackpool Road.

A 19-year-old and an 18-year-old were taken into custody, but they have also been released on bail.

The injured man remains in under arrest in hospital.

Romford Road, near Deepdale Shopping Park, was taped off and detectives conducted a torch light search for the weapons.

Two samurai swords were uncovered shortly afterwards.



Lancashire Police's Force Incident Manager Kim Sturgess said: "One male was transferred to Blackpool [Victoria] Hospital due to his injuries.



"It is believed he has facial injuries and wounds to his arms. Two men were arrested and two samurai swords were recovered from searching the scene."

The Post visited the scene of the arrest, where there were two police cars.



A police officer confirmed that the road had been taped off while investigations took place.



Anyone with any information on the incident can call Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log number 1395 of November 17.