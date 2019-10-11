Three men charged after police raid one of Lancashire's 'biggest ever' cannabis farms

Have your say

Three men have been charged after the discovery of what is believed to be one of the biggest ever cannabis farms found in Lancashire.

Police discovered the cannabis grow in units at the Apex Trading Estate, Lower Eccleshill, Darwen at about 10am on Wednesday (October 8).

There were an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 plants inside at various stages of growth.

Officers have seized an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 plants from inside the industrial unit, with plants at various stages of growth.

The estimated street value of the grow runs into the millions of pounds, say police.

Two men aged 24 and one aged 31 were arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis.

Jacek Pieczur, 24, Aurel Gjuzi, 24 and Sulejman Lloni, 31, all of no fixed address, were charged with producing a controlled drug Class B – Cannabis.

The estimated worth of the plants runs into the millions of pounds

They were remanded to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday, October 10).

Police said investigations are on-going.

A police spokesman said: "We will continue to target those taking part in this illegal activity and will act on information passed to us to disrupt and ultimately prevent those involved in the drugs trade from operating on our streets.

"Cannabis can have lasting physical and mental health effects on users as well as having a negative effect on our communities and fuelling other crime and we are determined to tackle that.

Two men aged 24 and one aged 31 were arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis

"We need the public to continue to work with us to help us tackle drug crime by informing us of any suspicious activity."

Anyone with information or concerns should call Lancashire Police on 101.