Three men appear in court charged with murder of child killer

Three men have appeared in court charged with murdering a convicted child killer.

David Osbourne, 51, Darren Evesham, 47, and Ieuan Hartley, 23, are accused of killing David Gaut at a flat in Caerphilly county, south Wales.

The 54-year-old was found dead at Long Row in the Elliots Town area of New Tredegar on Saturday afternoon.

Gaut was jailed in 1985 after being convicted of murdering his girlfriend's 17-month old son.

Osbourne, Evesham and Hartley were arrested after his body was found and all three appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with murder.

The three men were dressed in grey t-shirts and did not enter any pleas, speaking only to confirm their names, dates of birth and addresses.

They are accused of murdering Gaut sometime between August 2 and August 4.

Prosecuting, David Cooke told the court: "The Crown ask you to send all three to the crown court. The court is already aware of the three charges.

"A date has been set for August 13."

Chair of the bench Jennifer Hutchinson said: "We will send these men to Newport Crown Court. Until then they will remain in custody."

Osbourne, from Long Row, Elliots Town, New Tredegar, Evesham, from Powell's Terrace, New Tredegar, and Hartley, from Morgan Street, New Tredegar, were remanded in custody until their next court appearance.