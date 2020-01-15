Three men and one woman arrested on suspicion of money laundering and drug dealing in Preston

Lancashire Police are warning members of organised criminal gangs in Preston and South Ribble that they will soon be knocking on their door as a crackdown on their activities continues.

Officers have carried out a number of warrants and arrested a number of people in Prestonthis week.

Three men and a woman aged 19, 19, 26 and 48 were arrested at addresses in Preston on Monday (January 13). (Credit: JPress)

Three men and a woman aged 19, 19, 26 and 48 were arrested at addresses in Preston on Monday on suspicion of money laundering, being concerned in the supply of illegal drugs and possession with intent to supply drugs.

They have been released under investigation.

Police are warning that they will not tolerate this criminality and are asking for the public’s help.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Organised Crime can take many different guises, from possession of firearms, sophisticated drugs importation and supply networks, organised people trafficking leading to enforced labour or prostitution, to high profit environmental crime and professional money laundering used to legitimise criminal income.

"But organised crime also permeates down to street level and may directly affect you and your family.

"The drug dealers on street corners, people in the local pub selling contraband goods, outbreaks of violence that can frighten and intimidate those who witness it are often linked to Organised Crime Groups (OCGs).

"Lancashire Constabulary is committed to tackling organised criminals and restricting their opportunities to thrive and undermine decent, law abiding citizens."

READ MORE: Two people sustain 'serious injuries' after car collides with lamp post in Clayton-le-Moors

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.