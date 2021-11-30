Three masked men abandon four 'suspected stolen bikes' after being spotted by police in Preston
Three masked men abandoned four "suspected stolen bikes" on the roadside after being spotted by police in Preston.
Residents reported seeing three men pushing over "a number of expensive bicycles" in the Fulwood Row area at around 4.15am this morning (November 30).
The men fled the scene after being spotted by officers conducting a search of the area, causing them to abandon four bikes at the roadside.
"Given the reluctance of the males to stay and chat to our officers we strongly suspect that the bicycles have been stolen from a local resident or from multiple locations throughout the night," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Police have urged residents, particularly in the Brookfield and Fulwood areas, to ensure their sheds and garages remain secure and to check for missing property.
The spokesman added: "This incident is a reminder to all residents to ensure that they are taking reasonable steps to secure and protect their property."
If you think that police may have recovered your stolen property during this incident, or if you have information concerning the identity of a potential owner, please contact PC 3734 on [email protected] or call 101, quoting reference number LC-20211130-0127.
