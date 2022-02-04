The three armed men stormed the Co-op store in Bolton Road at around 9.40pm on Thursday, February 3.

The suspects, who were all wearing dark clothing, escaped with a quantity of cash from the till after threatening members of staff.

Police confirmed that while the staff members had been "left shaken" by the ordeal, none of them were injured.

No arrests have been made at this stage but detectives said enquiries into the incident were ongoing.

Temporary Detective Inspector Ellie Gomerson, of South CID, said: This was a terrifying ordeal for the members of staff involved.

“I know the public will be appalled by this incident and I would like to reassure them that we have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case."

Three men armed with machetes escaped with "a quantity of cash" after robbing the Co-op store in Bolton Road, Adlington (Credit: Google)

"We have also increased reassurance patrols in the area as a precaution."

Officers urged anyone with information or CCTV footage to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 1527 of February 3.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

