Three arrests after police raids in Preston

Have your say

Three men have been arrested after a police raid in Avenham

Police say they also recovered Clss B drugs, weapons, including several knives, a sword and a crossbow as well as cash from the address this afternoon.

The haul of drugs and weapons

A spokesman for Preston Police said: "This afternoon, officers from Preston Neighbourhood Policing Task Force executed a warrant in Avenham under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

"A quantity of Class B drugs, several weapons, and a quantity of cash have been seized from the address, and three males were arrested.

"Lancashire Constabulary and your Neighbourhood Policing Task Force will continue to act on information provided to disrupt criminality in Preston.

"This search is as a direct result of information provided by the community, so thank you.

Police smashed their way in to the house

"If you have any information you think we should be aware of, please contact us on either 101, or via the Lancashire Constabulary website."