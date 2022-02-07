Three arrested on suspicion of robbery after police chase through Preston, Blackburn, and Clayton-le-Moors

A grey Renault Megane sped off from police after they attempted to stop it in Blackburn Road, Clayton-le-Moors, at around 4.45pm on Friday (January 4).

The vehicle was pursued towards Blackburn and then into Preston before it fled back into the Blackburn area.

The Renault Megane was later found abandoned in Whalley Road, Clayton-le-Moors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three people were arrested on suspicion of robbery following a police chase through Preston, Blackburn, and Clayton-le-Moors.

Several people were arrested after officers searched the area.

"A 25-year-old man from Rishton was arrested on suspicion of robbery and bailed to March 4," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

"A 28-year-old woman from Clayton-le-Moors and a 26-year-old woman from Accrington were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

"They were later released under investigation."

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.