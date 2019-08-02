Thousands of Lancashire Post readers sign petition in memory of Rosie Darbyshire

Thousands of Lancashire Post readers have already signed a petition backing our campaign in memory of Preston mum, Rosie Darbyshire, in just 24 hours.

Since we launched the Sign up and Save Lives campaign earlier this week, our Change.Org petition garnered more than 2,500 names - with the total rising all the time. Rosie’s family and the Post are calling for the Home Office to look again at Clare’s Law, which allows people to ask police if their partner has a violent past.

Rosie, 27, made an application under Clare’s Law about her new boyfriend Ben Topping earlier this year - but tragically, Topping murdered Rosie 11 days later, before she could receive a disclosure.

We’re asking the Home Office to cut the 35-day maximum time which police forces have to respond to applicants under Clare’s Law.

The petition also calls for a 48-hour callback from the police to update applicants after first contact; a national database of violent offenders, and more publicity for Clare’s Law.

• Sign up at www.change.org/p/home-office-speed-up-clare-s-law-disclosures-in-memory-of-rosie-darbyshire

If it reaches 100,000 signatures, it will be considered by Parliament.