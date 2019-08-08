This unlicensed driver has no idea police are watching as they drift across the outside lane of a deserted M55

Police pulled over this unlicensed driver after watching them drift across the outside lane on the M55.

Officers tailed the car as it travelled along the M55 at 1am on Monday.

Lancashire Road Police said it would be easier to catch "non license holders" if they all drove like this.

In footage recorded by the Lancashire Road Police patrol car, the driver can be seen drifting around in the fast lane of the otherwise deserted carriageway.

Officers indicated for the car to pull over onto the hard shoulder, and found that they had no license or insurance.

In a tweet accompanying the footage published this afternoon, Lancashire Road Police had a message for any other illegal drivers.

They wrote: "If you’re a non licence holder and have no insurance, just drive like this as it makes our life a lot easier to catch you".