This Preston teen who was arrested for burglary the night before their exams was carrying knives and a hammer

A teenager from Preston was carrying weapons when they were arrested for burglary on the eve of their end of year exams.

Lancashire armed response officers and a police dog unit apprehended the youth in Preston last night.

The teen was carrying two knives and a screwdriver.

An officer later tweeted a photograph of the weapons and tools they had seized from the teenager, along with an exam-style caption.

"Night before an exam do you: A. Revise to better your future prospects. B. Revise because that's what your parents and/teachers tell you to."

Or, joked the police, "C. Take out weapons and tools to burgle and get yourself nicked."

He was also carrying a claw hammer.

The correct answers, according to the officer, were, "A and B."