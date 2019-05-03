This Leyland band have had their equipment stolen the day before their biggest gig

Have your say

A thief has stolen instruments from the band from Leyland.

Just a day before Leyland band BINES are due to play the biggest gig of their careers at Sound City - an major independent music festival - they have had their equipment stolen.

The band put out a plea to the public via their Twitter account saying "some scum bag has robbed our gear overnight. We're all absolutely gutted!"

What has been stolen?

The band have asked fellow Leylanders to keep and eye out for:

A Fender Strat Deluxe (with gold hardware)

Pictured: A Fender Strat Deluxe (with gold hardware).

An Epiphone Riviera

And a Wasburn T-24 Taurus Bass

Have you spotted any of their instruments? Contact the boys at softladmanagement@gmail.com