This is the robber who walked out of prison and booked in to Miami hotel

A violent robber walked out of Kirkham Prison and booked himself into an hotel.

Stephen Hopkins failed to return to Kirkham Prison after being released for the day to do work in Preston.

Hopkins, 33, who was serving a 10 years sentence for robbery, pleaded guilty to remaining unlawfully at large from prison after being given temporary leave to do work duties.

He was sentenced to six months imprisonment and ordered to pay £115 victims' surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Andrew Robinson, said on August 7 Hopkins was allowed to leave Kirkham Prison to go to work. He should have returned by 7pm but he did not.

Police received a tip-off and arrested Hopkins at the Miami hotel, Blackpool.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client had been serving a 10 year sentence for robbery and his release date on parole had been scheduled for July 2019.

Hopkins had been allowed day release from the prison to work in Preston in preparation for his parole. He had been at large from the jail for 23-and-a-half hours.

When apprehended he was asked why he had not returned to the jail. He said he had been having problems at home and at the prison and could not face going back.

He added he needed time to clear his head. He had £100 on him from the work so he booked himself into the hotel, intending to return to prison the next day.