This drink driver was on the way to pick up his child when he was arrested by Lancashire police

A drink driver was on the way to collect his child when Lancashire police arrested him.
Officers say they caught the man driving at 83mph in a 40mph zone on the Heysham link road.
When police stopped him they found he had an expired driving license.
A roadside breath test showed his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit.
The man admitted to police that he was on the way to collect his child.
In a tweet, police said they "arrested and charged" the man "for the courts to decide."