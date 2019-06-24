This drink driver was on the way to pick up his child when he was arrested by Lancashire police

Have your say

A drink driver was on the way to collect his child when Lancashire police arrested him.

Officers say they caught the man driving at 83mph in a 40mph zone on the Heysham link road.

When police stopped him they found he had an expired driving license.

READ MORE >>> Preston Police have caught Aiden Craigie after more than a month on the run



A roadside breath test showed his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit.

The man admitted to police that he was on the way to collect his child.

The driver was caught travelling at 83mph.

In a tweet, police said they "arrested and charged" the man "for the courts to decide."