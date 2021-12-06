'This behaviour will not be tolerated': Police urge parents to check for knives after boy arrested in Lancashire
A boy was arrested for carrying a knife after youths were caught "causing a nuisance and swearing" outside a supermarket in Lancashire.
Onlookers called 999 after a group of kids were spotted "causing a nuisance" outside the Asda store in School Street, Darwen this evening (December 6).
One boy was arrested for possession of a bladed article after police arrived at the scene.
He was sent to reflect on his behaviour at a detention centre, officers said.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police added: "This sort of behaviour will not be tolerated.
"Please ensure your children are behaving when in public and do not carry knives."
