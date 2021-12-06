'This behaviour will not be tolerated': Police urge parents to check for knives after boy arrested in Lancashire

Onlookers called 999 after a group of kids were spotted "causing a nuisance" outside the Asda store in School Street, Darwen this evening (December 6).

One boy was arrested for possession of a bladed article after police arrived at the scene.

He was sent to reflect on his behaviour at a detention centre, officers said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police issued a warning to parents after a boy was caught with a knife in Lancashire (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police added: "This sort of behaviour will not be tolerated.

"Please ensure your children are behaving when in public and do not carry knives."

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.