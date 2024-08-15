Thieves went on shopping spree after stealing bank card from car at Holiday Inn Express in Burnley

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Aug 2024, 12:36 BST
Thieves stole a bank card from a car before going on a shopping spree in Burnley.

The incident occurred at the Holiday Inn Express on Pendle Way where the victim’s vehicle was parked overnight.

A number of items were removed from the vehicle, including a bank card which was then used in various locations around Burnley.

Officers want to speak to these two men after a bank card was stolen from a car in BurnleyOfficers want to speak to these two men after a bank card was stolen from a car in Burnley
Officers want to speak to these two men after a bank card was stolen from a car in Burnley | Lancashire Police

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We need to speak with these individuals as part of an ongoing investigation of theft and fraud offences.

“We have been investigating this incident but are now asking for your help.”

If you have any information that could help police, email [email protected] quoting LC-20240613-0242.

