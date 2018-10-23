Thieves steal cash and Christmas party collection from St Catherine's Hospice furniture shop

Thieves have targeted a charity shop raising funds to care for people at the end of life – stealing takings from the safe along with the shop team’s Christmas party collection.

The St Catherine’s Hospice furniture shop in Clifford Street, Chorley, was broken into overnight last Wednesday.

St Catherine's Hospice furniture shop in Chorley (Photo: Google)

Thieves smashed open the shop’s safe and stole the day’s takings, along with £160 which had been handed in by volunteers saving up for their annual Christmas party celebration.

Lancashire Police are now investigating.

Rachel Watkinson, head of trading at St Catherine’s, said: “We’re shocked and extremely saddened by this incident, which has involved not only stealing from the charity but also the wonderful volunteers who give their time to help.

“Obviously this is an isolated incident within a community which shows unwavering support for St Catherine’s Hospice and the work we do.

“We won’t allow it to overshadow the ongoing generosity of our wonderful customers, donors and volunteers.

“If anyone does have any information or witnessed anything suspicious in the area around Clifford Street on Wednesday night we would be grateful if they could inform the police.”