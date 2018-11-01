Thieves 'ram van into Co-Op entrance' in attempted cash machine theft in Chorley

Have your say

A Co-Op was this morning targeted by thieves who reportedly rammed a white van into the front of the building.

Lancashire Police were called to Adlington Co-Op in Bolton Road, Adlington, at 2.40am this morning to reports of a burglary.

The incident happened early this morning

A police spokesman said: "It looks like an attempted theft of the ATM machine.

"I don't believe any money has been taken."

Offenders were "disturbed" at the scene, causing them to make off.

A taxi driver who drove by at 7am, described how the Co-Op had been "ram raided" by a "big white transit van".

"It has smashed through the front doors," the man explained, who did not want to be named.

He added: "There's massive damage to the front entrance. It's not an accident."

The police spokesman added: "Officers will be about this morning and we will provide an update later."

It comes after the owners of the shop found themselves victims of a burglary from masked robbers armed with a knife and axe last October.

The men entered the store wearing balaclavas and dark clothing, making off with what police believe to be a few hundred pounds.

In the same month intruders also attempted to break into the store with power tools.