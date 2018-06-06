Thieves raid Preston City Centre cafe

A popular Preston City Centre cafe was targeted by thieves in an overnight raid, say police.

Cafe owner Rich Lowthian, arrived at Ham and Jam on Lancaster Road at around 8am on Wednesday, June 6 to discover windows at his cafe had been smashed.

Further investigation revealed that burglars had swiped cash, a laptop and CCTV in the raid.

The cafe was forced to remain closed this morning as necessary investigation work was carried out.

Business owner, Rich, who opened his cafe three years ago, says he was "gutted" to discover the break-in.

Mr Lowthian said: "It's so hard for us, we have tried to make a positive contribution to the city, we are gutted.

"I’m mad more than anything at the inconvenience of the situation.

"If as many of you as possible can support our events (all on our Facebook page), that will be a big help.

"Thanks for all your comments and support."

Messages of support flooded in for the owner of the cafe which re-opened at lunchtime on Wednesday.

Police confirmed they were investigating reports of a break-in at the cafe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0291 of 6 June 2018.