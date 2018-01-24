Thieves raid Preston car dealership

More than ten cars were stolen in an overnight raid from a used car dealership in Preston, say police.

Thieves targeted Hallmark Cars on Blackpool Road at around 4.40am on Wednesday, January 24.

Police say the thieves made off with a reported 14 cars towards Clifton.

A spokesman for the police said: "We were called to reports of a burglary at a garage.

"A number of cars were taken and were reportedly seen making off towards the Clifton area.

"Around six of the cars have since been recovered, several others remain outstanding."

No representatives from the company were available for comment.

Police enquiries are on-going and officers are advising anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting log reference 157 of January 24.