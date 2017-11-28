Thieves in Preston take car from 80-year-old disabled man

An 80-year-old disabled man had his life-line taken away by cruel thieves who swiped his car, say police.

Thieves targeted the man's property in the Lightfoot Lane area of Fulwood overnight on Sunday and in a particularly mean spirited move, they also pinched his television and food.

Police are now appealing for people in the area to keep an eye out for the Ford C-Max which has the registration number PF6 6OGD.

A spokesman for the Lancashire Road Police said: "We don't ordinarily advertise stolen cars but this one made our blood boil. Stolen overnight from Fulwood, along with his TV and food, this car is owned by an 80-year-old disabled man and is his lifeline."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.