Thieves dump stolen cash machine outside Preston post office after failing to lift it into getaway car

Thieves who stole a cash machine from a Post Office in Longridge were forced to dump their loot because they could not lift it into their getaway car.

Three men forced entry into the Londis and Post Office in Whittingham Lane, Goosnargh at 12.45am on Tuesday January 8.

The Londis/Post Office in Whittingham Lane, Goosnargh, was targeted by thieves who tried to steal an ATM machine from the store on January 8.

The men managed to remove the freestanding cashpoint and drag it out of the shop. But their thievery was foiled when they struggled to lift the machine onto the back of their 4x4 getaway car.

The getaway car is believed to be a silver Honda 4x4 vehicle.

A police spokesman said: "Three men have forced entry to the store and removed the freestanding cashpoint.

"They managed to get the machine out of the shop but failed to take it away.

"They left the scene in the Longridge direction."

DC Dan Armstrong of Preston Police added: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or seen a vehicle matching the description in the area around the time of the offence. If you have any information that can help please let us know as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should email 4276@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting log number 54 of 8th January.