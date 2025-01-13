Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thieves struck at a special school in Leyland at the weekend.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff found two vans damaged and stripped of parts in the car park of Aurora Brookland School in Longmeanygate on Sunday.

The bonnet of both vans were removed, exposing the engines which were found damaged and missing parts. It’s believed the parts were “stolen to order”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vehicles were targeted at Aurora Brooklands special needs school in Leyland over the weekend | Submitted

Principal Sarah Gregory told the Post: "We're devastated to discover that two of our school minibuses have been severely damaged, with engine parts being stolen over the weekend.

“These minibuses are vital for both PE and outdoor off-site education. The theft has caused disruption and distress to our pupils who rely on our vehicles to transport them to and from school and to education away from school where they learn vital skills and independence."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aurora Brooklands School is an independent specialist day school. We support young people aged 9-16 who face various challenges associated with social, emotional, and mental health needs, including communication and behavioural challenges.

"Many of the young people who come to us have had a poor experience of formal educational settings in the past and may face significant barriers to learning.

“With the support of our trained, skilled, and experienced teaching and therapeutic staff, students can overcome their barriers and develop the skills they need to thrive in their lives beyond school, which includes having access to a creative curriculum."

Lancashire Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the theft to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “This was reported to us on Sunday, January 12, and is being investigated.

“It happened between 9am on Saturday and 10.30am on Sunday. Two vans damaged. No arrests.

“Any witnesses or anyone with information, please contact 101 – log 0349 of January 12, 2025.”