Leyland special school Aurora Brooklands targeted by thieves stealing van parts to order

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 13th Jan 2025, 15:03 BST
Thieves struck at a special school in Leyland at the weekend.

Staff found two vans damaged and stripped of parts in the car park of Aurora Brookland School in Longmeanygate on Sunday.

The bonnet of both vans were removed, exposing the engines which were found damaged and missing parts. It’s believed the parts were “stolen to order”.

The vehicles were targeted at Aurora Brooklands special needs school in Leyland over the weekendThe vehicles were targeted at Aurora Brooklands special needs school in Leyland over the weekend
The vehicles were targeted at Aurora Brooklands special needs school in Leyland over the weekend | Submitted

Principal Sarah Gregory told the Post: "We're devastated to discover that two of our school minibuses have been severely damaged, with engine parts being stolen over the weekend.

“These minibuses are vital for both PE and outdoor off-site education. The theft has caused disruption and distress to our pupils who rely on our vehicles to transport them to and from school and to education away from school where they learn vital skills and independence."

Aurora Brooklands School is an independent specialist day school. We support young people aged 9-16 who face various challenges associated with social, emotional, and mental health needs, including communication and behavioural challenges.

"Many of the young people who come to us have had a poor experience of formal educational settings in the past and may face significant barriers to learning.

“With the support of our trained, skilled, and experienced teaching and therapeutic staff, students can overcome their barriers and develop the skills they need to thrive in their lives beyond school, which includes having access to a creative curriculum."

Lancashire Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the theft to get in touch.

A police spokesperson said: “This was reported to us on Sunday, January 12, and is being investigated.

“It happened between 9am on Saturday and 10.30am on Sunday. Two vans damaged. No arrests.

“Any witnesses or anyone with information, please contact 101 – log 0349 of January 12, 2025.”

