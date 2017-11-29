Thieves break-into firearms shop in Carnforth

Have your say

An investigation has been launched after thieves raided a firearms shop in Carnforth, say police.

Police were alerted to the break-in at Fawcetts in Carnforth Greenlands Farm Village at around 2.50am on Wednesday, November 29.

Despite initial concerns that guns may have been taken, police quickly established that only clothing had been stolen in the raid.

A police spokesman said: "We were alerted to a break-in at a firearms shop overnight.

"We had initial concerns at first that guns may have been taken but soon established that just clothing had been taken.

"The thieves used considerable force to gain entry to the premises and had already gone when we got there.

"We will now be analysing CCTV as part of our investigation."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.