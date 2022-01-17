A man attempted to take a baguette and a hot chocolate without paying from the Upper Crust store in Preston railway station on Friday (January 14).

When challenged by a staff member, the thief proceeded to chase the employee before throwing the hot drink over the woman's head.

Three plain-clothed officers promptly arrested the man after witnessing the incident unfold on the platform.

Police confirmed the member of staff was not injured during the assault.

"Male has been interviewed, charged with theft and assault, and remanded in custody for court on Monday morning," a spokesman for British Transport Police said.

