Thief snatches wallet from disabled man after befriending him in takeaway

A vulnerable man who is paralysed on one side of his body was targeted by a thief as he got into a taxi.

Thieving Alison Lewis seized her chance when she saw her 62-year-old victim in a Chorley takeaway.



Preston Crown Court heard how Lewis, 40, of The Martindales, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, approached him in Chorley Friend Chicken on Market Street, at around 10pm on October 14 and tried to befriend him.



The man was trying to eat his meal when she struck up a conversation with him.



The victim then walked outside towards his taxi, opening the door and speaking to the driver.



Prosecuting, Mercedah Jabbari said as he tried to get in, Lewis snatched his Samsung mobile phone, wallet, cards and cash, collectively worth £300, out of his jacket pocket and ran away.



She was later arrested and police officers found £80 in £20 notes on her when she was searched at the police station.



She pleaded guilty to theft from the person at Preston Magistrates' Court.



The bench deemed the matter too serious for their sentencing powers because she has a previous record of violence and was in drink at the time, and committed the case to Preston Crown Court.



Recorder Andrew Nuttall imposed a six month jail term but agreed to suspend it for 18 months.



However Lewis must have nine months of drug treatment and take part in a 20 day rehabilitation activity.



She must also pay a £115 surcharge.