Thief in bright pink trainers wanted after pensioner has money snatched from cash machine in Fulwood

A thief has been caught on camera stealing money from a cash machine in Fulwood.

Police have released CCTV images of a suspect who snatched a quantity of cash from a pensioner at Booths in Sharoe Green Lane on Thursday, January 17.

The thief allegedly snatched the cash after the elderly victim withdrew money from an ATM at the supermarket.

The CCTV images show a suspect wearing a particularly colourful pair of pink trainers at the time of the theft, as well as a black parka jacket and light blue jeans.

Please forward any information to 7649@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or alternatively ring 101 quoting log 0630 17 Jan.

This person is wanted for alleged theft from a cash machine at Booths in Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood on Thursday, January 17.

