'They were wild, their eyes were evil, it's like they were trying to kill us' - Preston woman speaks out after attack by 'killer dogs'

A woman from Ashton has spoken of her terror after she was dragged onto the ground and mauled by two dogs.

Jill Jones was attacked by two loose pit bull crossbreeds while walking her two-year-old Cockapoo near her Rose Avenue home.

Jill Jones, who was mauled by two pit bull type dogs while trying to protect her beloved Cockapoo, Charlie

Ar 2.30pm on Sunday, December 30, the 55-year-old had taken her beloved Cockapoo, Charlie, on his afternoon walk when she noticed they were being followed.

Turning the corner on Stocks Road, Jill remembers glancing over her shoulder and spotting two loose 'American Bulldogs' creeping along the pavement behind her.

The two dogs stalked Jill and Charlie for several yards before they quickened their pace and bolted towards her.

"Terrifying is not the word. I thought I was a goner", she said.

"They were wild, their eyes were evil, it's like they were trying to kill us."

The dogs pounced on her young Cockapoo and began biting him on his ears, neck and legs.

Jill said her first instinct was to protect Charlie.

"They were all over him and pulling him every which way like a rag doll. I didn't know what else to do, so I just gave them my hand and tried to cover him", said Jill.

"Charlie is my world and I was trying to protect him anyway I could. That's why my hand is ravaged and shredded. I wasn't bothered about myself, I just wanted to save Charlie."

The dogs took the bait, seizing Jill's hand and pulling her to the ground.

Her screams were heard by neighbours on Roebuck Street and a number of them ran to her rescue and tried to scare the dogs away.

One of the neighbours, David Lynch, managed to grab one of the dogs away from Jill by the scruff of the neck.

The other dog fled towards Roebuck Street and Jill was swiftly taken into the refuge of another neighbour's home.

Mr Lynch held onto the enraged dog for over an hour until police arrived and seized the animal. Police later tracked the other dog down to their owners' home in De Lacey Street.

Jill said: "The gentlemen who helped me are my heroes I'll tell you. They probably saved our lives. One of them took us in to his home where his wife cared for me.

"I can't thank them enough for what they did. Those dogs were killers and they didn't think twice about helping me."

Jill was taken to hospital for treatment where she was kept in overnight before undergoing surgery the following day.

She said: "I had an operation and the doctors said my recovery is going to be a long process. I can't do a thing and my hand looks disfigured. I can't even hold a cigarette.

"It's made me a nervous wreck. When I came home from the hospital, I got out of the car and some dogs were barking down the street. It scared me to death.

"But me and Charlie are survivors. We're a tough old pair and you can't keep us down for long."

Charlie was taken to a vet to be treated for multiple puncture wounds to his head and body.

Jill said her and her four-legged friend are closer than ever after the ordeal.

She said: "My Charlie is my world and my saviour. To be honest, I think he's my dad reincarnated. My dad died on Christmas Day in 1968, when I was 12-years-old.

"If Charlie had died, I would have gladly joined him, as I can't live or exist without him.

"I wouldn't have been able to carry on without him. He's my life and my world."

The dogs have since been seized by police and enquiries are on-going to establish their breed.

Depending on the findings, the dogs could be destroyed under the Dangerous Dogs Act.