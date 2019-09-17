These are the vehicles which have been seized by Lancashire Road Police around the county in September so far

They can also seize a vehicle if they think it’s being driven by someone who does not have a proper licence or insurance, if it's dangerously, illegally or obstructively parked and if it's broken-down or abandoned. Here are the vehicles removed from the road in and around Lancashire so far this month. These images are from the 'LancsRoadPolice Twitter feed.

This uninsured and unlicenced driver tried to engage in a bit of hide and seek in Bacup. Driver reported, vehicle seized.

If youre planning on driving past MN38 on your way to work then please make sure you have insurance & a valid MOT. Driver reported, vehicle seized & a long walk

Driver of this vehicle didnt want to wait until his driving ban had finished so he just drove anyway. Not only was he disqualified but he also tested positive for cannabis and cocaine following a drug wipe.

It was a close call @jenwren3081 But it happend in the end. Male arrested on the M6 for driving whilst disqualified, drug drive (cannabis and cocaine), no insurance and no licence

