The latest crime statistics for Chorley have been revealed.

September’s official data has been published by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website. Below are the areas of Chorley with 5 or more reported crimes in the same time period.

1. High Street 5 reports, including two for anti-social behaviour and two for other theft. Google other Buy a Photo

2. Fellery Street 6 reports, including three for anti-social behaviour and two for violence and sexual offences. Google other Buy a Photo

3. Market Street 6 reports, including one for anti-social behaviour and one for burglary. Google other Buy a Photo

4. St George's Street 6 reports, including three for anti-social behaviour and three for shoplifting. Google other Buy a Photo

View more