These are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, September 23, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Sophie Lloyd, 26, threatening behaviour

A woman cornered a stranger in a shop and asked him to brush her hair.

Sophie Lloyd swung punches at the man as he tried to leave and kept shouting at him: “I’m Sophie Lloyd - do you know who I am?”

Lloyd, 26, of Radcliffe Street, South Shore, pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour leading a person to believe violence would be used.

She was sentenced to a 12 months community order with 40 hours unpaid work for the community, put on a four weeks curfew from 8pm to 6am and ordered

to pay £92 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said a man was in the resort’s Cash Convertors shop on August 4, at 10.45am, when Lloyd came in and asked him to brush her

hair.

The man said Lloyd was extremely drunk and when he said no she said she would rob him. When he tried to leave she kept coming towards him.

Lloyd was on a community order at the time for a previous offence of burglary.

Robert Castle, defending, said his client wished to apologise to everyone involved.

She suffered from severe anxiety and was on medication which on this occasion she had mixed with alcohol.

Thomas Roberts, 22, drug-driving

A driver was caught with drugs in his body and in the car he crashed one afternoon on a busy road in Blackpool.

Thomas Roberts had come to the resort for the Clubland Weekender festival at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and the drugs he had included Ketamine, Ecstasy and LSD.

Roberts, a 22-year-old groundworker, of Ffordd Beuno, Holywell, Clwyd, pleaded guilty to three offences of illegally possessing drugs, three charges of drug driving and having no insurance or licence.

He was banned from the road for 12 months, fined £653 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £65 victims’ surcharge by magistrates who ordered the destruction of the drugs.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said on May 4 about 4.30pm Roberts, who was driving a Volkswagen Polo, crashed into another car on Seasiders Way.

A small amount of Ketamine, Ecstasy and Acid was found in the vehicle.

A blood test showed 284 units of the cocaine derivative Benzoylecgonine in his body - 50 is the limit, 236 units of Ketamine - 20 is the limit and 60 units of Ecstasy - 10 is the limit.

Shortly before, he had been banned under the penalty points totting-up procedure and had not yet reapplied for his licence.

Steven Townley, defending, said Roberts and his girlfriend had been to a festival in the resort and he was driving her car because she was not well.

He had clipped another car which was scratched but there had been no injuries.Roberts had bought the drugs to take at the festival. He admitted taking Cocaine about four days previously

and Ketamine the night before but had not taken Ecstasy and he felt fit to drive.

After the incident he had attended a drug rehabilitation programme and he had been drug free since.

He had also told his employer what had happened.

They allowed him to keep his job on the condition he passes random drug tests.

Sean Whipp, 38, drink-driving

A man was caught committing his fifth offence of drink driving after he went on a mercy mission to rescue his girlfriend.

Sean Whipp, a 38-year-old engineer, of Rosebery Avenue, South Shore, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was disqualified from driving for three years, fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said police carrying out an area search in Lytham Road, on August 28, at 10.50pm, saw Whipp pull up in a Renault and park erratically half on the kerb .

He then got out of the car , got back in and drove off.

A breath test showed he was more than twice over the limit with 74 microgrammes of alcohol in his body -35 is the limit.

He had one previous drink drive conviction from 1998, two from 2000 and one from 2011.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said Whipp had had some beer at home, not intending to drive, while his girlfriend went out with work colleagues. He later got a phone call from her asking him to come and collect her.

She was very distressed as she had had an argument with a colleague.

Whipp collected her and one of her colleagues.

During the journey the colleague argued with his girlfriend so he got out of the car to tell the colleague she would have to calm down or get out of the car.