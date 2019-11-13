These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

John Christiansen, 39, of Sefton Road, Heysham, got a curfew and 12 month ban after admitting drink driving, driving without insurance, and possessing a lock knife and must pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Preston Crown Court

Graeme Ashton, 42, of Daisy Meadow,Preston, was banned for 12 months after admitting drug driving, and must pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Marcin Gwiazdowski, 37, of Layton Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, was banned for 13 months after admitting drink driving, and must pay a £285 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lee Anthony Walmsley, 40, of Miller Road, Preston, admits possessing cocaine and must pay a £100 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mark Walmsley, 45, of Webster Street, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, must have drug treatment after admitting assaulting a man and stealing alcohol, and must pay a £90 surcharge and £85 costs.

Damien Luke Furesz, 31, of Marsh Lane, Preston, admits being drunk and disorderly and must pay a £40 fine, £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs, magistrates ruled.

Michael McGuiness, 27, of Edward Square, Preston, was found guilty of failing to give driver information and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Darren Sherlock, 47, of Ingleton Drive, Lancaster, got a curfew after admitting using racially aggravated threatening behaviour and breaching a restraining order by assaulting a man, and must pay £85 costs.

Alessio Rosi, 29, of Lostock View, Lostock Hall, was banned for six months after being found guilty of failing to give driver ID and must pay a £660 fine.

Darren Trafford, 36, of Watkin Lane, Lostock Hall, admits assaulting a woman and damaging her door and must pay a £184 fine, £30 surcharge, and £85 costs.