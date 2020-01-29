These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Usman Yakub, 30, of Wareham Close, Cottam, Preston, admits assaulting a woman and must pay a £184 fine, £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Preston Crown Court

Daniel Marsh, 50, of Barry Avenue, Ingol, Preston, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for a year, after admitting stealing a trolley of groceries worth £231.11 and must pay a £122 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jamie Ashcroft, 32, of Hewitt Street, Leyland, was found guilty of failing to pay a rail fare, and must pay a £220 fine, £4.80 compensation, £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Natasha Hough, 31, of HMP Styal, admits stealing Olay and Tommee Tippee products worth £401 from Boots, and must pay a £122 surcharge.

Robert Aspinall, 22, of Fylde Street, Kirkham, was found guilty of failing to pay a rail fare, and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Daniel Wake, 30, of Conway Drive, Oswaldtwistle, admits using threatening behaviour in an incident at Preston Railway Station, and must pay a £200 fine, £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Albert Hammill, 60, of Burnslack Road, Preston, admits being drunk and disorderly in Preston and must pay a £100 fine, £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael Abbott, 32, of Hewitt Street, Leyland, was found guilty of failing to pay a £4.80 fare, and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge and £150 costs.