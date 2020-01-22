These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Paul Cookson, 37, of Jemmett Street, Preston, admits assaulting a woman and damaging her silver necklace and must pay a £54 fine, £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Preston Crown Court

Elizabeth Murphy, 30, of no fixed abode, has been jailed for 12 weeks after admitting three counts of theft, and must pay a £122 surcharge.

Anup Veghela, 33, of Blackpool Road, Ribbleton, Preston, was found guilty of failing to give driver information and must pay a £375 fine, £36 surcharge and £150 costs.

David Pilkington, 27, of Bannister Drive, Leyland, got eight penalty points after admitting drink driving, and must pay a £300 fine, £32 surcharge and £150 costs.

Andrew Dickinson, 34, of Blackthorn Close, Lea, Preston, was found guilty of failing to give driver information and must pay a £337 fine, £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mark Andrew Haydock, 34, of Northgate Drive, Chorley, got a curfew after admitting assaulting a woman and must pay a £90 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jonathan Smith, 45, of Lytham Road, Preston, was found guilty of dropping a cigarette in Blackburn, and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Steadman Thorpe, 29, of Dawson Walk, Preston, admits driving without due care and attention and must pay a £184 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

James Edward Parkinson, 66, of Prospect Avenue, Lostock Hall, was banned for 24 months and must do 40 hours unpaid work after admitting drink driving, and must pay a £90 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mohammed Ashraf, 39, of Castle Mount, Fulwood, Preston, admits driving without insurance and must pay a £274 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Richard Goulding, 36, of HMP Preston, got six months suspended for two years, was found guilty of causing actual bodily harm to a woman, and must pay £300 compensation, a £122 surcharge and £940 costs.

Melissa Maureen Bell, 25, of Smith Street, Chorley, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting possessing cannabis, and must pay £50 costs.

George Parker, 22, of Coniston Road, Chorley, was banned for 18 months after admitting drink driving, and must pay a £300 fine, £32 surcharge and £85 costs.