These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - Wednesday, December 11, 2019

These are the latest cases from Preston's courts.

Liam Swayne, 28, of HMP Oakwood, West Midlands, admits breaching a restraining order by phoning a Preston woman and was jailed for 18 weeks.

Preston Crown Court

Abubaker Bhula, 41, of Great Avenham Street, Preston, was banned for three years, must do 80 hours unpaid work and must have alcohol treatment after admitting drink and drug driving, and must pay a £90 surcharge and £85 costs.

Connor Harris, 18, of Fishergate Hill, Preston, admits possessing cannabis and must pay an £80 fine, £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jack Cottam, 21, of Devonport Way, Chorley, admits assaulting a man and must pay an £80 fine, £50 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Stephen Bates, 46, of Lee Street, Longridge, was banned for six months after admitting failing to give driver ID, and must pay a £660 fine and £85 costs.

A woman who stole 14 items of jewellery from TK Maxx had her sentence deferred by magistrates until January 3, to address her drug issues.

Lauren Masters, 27, of no fixed abode, stole £185 of goods.

Samuel Nicholson, 25, of Eldon Street, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, was banned for 40 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £200 fine, and £85 costs.

William Brown, 40, of Yewtree Avenue, Ribbleton, Preston, admits stealing £59 goods from The Range and must pay an £80 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.