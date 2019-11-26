These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Man says he didn’t commit city rape

Preston Crown Court

A man has denied the rape of an 18-year-old woman in Preston.

Amanuel Tsegay, 35, of Lords Avenue, Salford, Manchester, is accused of charges of rape and sexual assault but entered not guilty pleas in a hearing at Preston’s Sessions House Court.

The rape allegedly happened in Lord Street, next to the Guild Hall, at around 4.20am on Sunday, September 22.

Tsegay is also accused of a sexual assault on the same day in Lancaster Road, Preston.

He pleaded not guilty to both counts and will now face a trial on March 13.

A plea and trial preparation hearing will take place on February 21.

Court snaps:

Paul Lewis Scott, 36, of Markham Street, Ashton, Preston, was banned for 20 months and must do 150 hours unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified, and must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Reginald Conrad Andrew, 53, of Samuel Street, Callon, Preston, was given a rehabilitation activity after being found guilty of stealing a bank card and £30, and fraudulently using the card, and must pay a £100 fine, £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Richard John Imeson, 34, of Yorkshire Street, Morecambe, must do 80 hours unpaid work after admitting assaulting a woman and damaging a door, and must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Terence Dakin, 37, of Mill Hill Grove, Morecambe, was found guilty of failing to give driver information and must pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Joshua McKay, 20, of Brook Street, Higher Walton, Preston, is accused of burgling a home on The Bield in Preston and attempting to enter a home on The Avenue, Preston, and faces a trial on February 25.