These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

An elderly woman has denied two charges indecently assaulting a young boy in the 1980s. Valerie Pendlebury, of Belmont Drive, Chorley, will appear before Preston Crown Court on December 17.

Preston Crown Court

Patrick Greeson, 44, of Sanderson Lane, Heskin, Chorley, admits stealing £50 from a hotel, and must pay a £108 fine, £10 compensation, £30 surcharge and £350 costs.

Cameron Partington, 19, of Esher Drive, Sale, Manchester, got 20 weeks suspended for a year, after admitting possessing a blade in Morecambe, and must pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Martin Gilman, 47, of Whinfield Lane, Ashton, Preston, was jailed for 12 weeks and banned for three years after admitting drink driving.

Emma Turner, 31, of Villiers Court, Preston, was banned for 14 months after admitting drug driving, and must pay a £161 fine, £30 surcharge and £125.

Damon Holding, 24, of Kimberley Street, Coppull, Chorley, got a curfew after admitting handling stolen tools, and must pay an £85 surcharge and £250 costs.

Shaun Miller, 32, of no fixed abode, admits causing a disturbance at the Royal Preston Hospital, and must pay a £100 fine, £32 surcharge, and £50 costs.

Muhammad Khalid, 21, of Dundonald Street, Preston, must do 150 hours unpaid work after admitting possessing a blade, and pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Adam Campbell, 27, of Church Street, Preston, was jailed for 16 weeks after admitting four counts of stealing large amounts of alcohol from supermarkets.

He must pay a £115 surcharge.

Nathan Reid, 55, of Rundle Road, Fulwood, Preston, was banned for a month after admitting failing to give a breath test, and must pay a £120 fine and £85 costs.

Sara Marginson, 30, of Hornby Avenue, Preston, was discharged conditionally for six months after admitting shoplifting, and must pay a £20 surcharge.