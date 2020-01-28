These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Have your say

Here is today's round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Jennifer Louise Williams, 41, of Walton Avenue, Penwortham, Preston, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting stealing several hair and beauty products, and must pay £55 compensation and £85 costs.

Preston Crown Court

David Eatough, 71, of Carr Lane, Tarleton, Preston, was banned for 12 months after admitting drink driving, and must pay a £200 fine, £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Rahab Balushi, 22, of Ring Way, Preston, Leyland, was found guilty of failing to pay a rail fare, and must pay a £220 fine, £13.80 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Benjamin Stephen Morton, 23, of Mart Lane, Burscough, got a rehabilitation requirement, after admitting assaulting a custody detention officer in Preston, and being drunk and disorderly, and must pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Gourpeaj Singh, 41, of Montcliffe Road, Chorley, was jailed for 12 weeks after admitting breaching a restraining order a third time by entering a home in Chorley, and must pay a £122 surcharge.

Connor Lowe, 22, of Elliott Close, Preston, admits being drunk and disorderly in McDonalds, and must pay a £300 fine, £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Sam Stuart, 31, of Worden Brook Close, Buckshaw Village, was banned for 13 months after admitting drink driving, and must pay a £500 fine and £85 costs.