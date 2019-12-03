These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Have your say

These are the latest cases from Preston's courts.

John James Graham, 36, Lucerne Road, Fulwood, Preston, was jailed for 70 days after admitting stealing two charity boxes and two bottles of gin from a Tesco petrol station.

Preston Crown Court

Steven John Hilton, 36, of Boundary Street, Leyland, must do 100 hours unpaid work and pay £200 compensation after admitting assaulting a nurse and damaging a curtain pole at the Royal Preston Hospital.

Shakail Ahmed, 40, of Pilling Lane, Chorley, was found guilty of using his private hire vehicle in an area he was not licensed to do so, and must pay a £1,000 fine, £100 surcharge and £3,584.59.

Debra Nichols, 43, of Coltsfoot Drive, Chorley, must do unpaid work for 150 hours after admitting failing to notify an authority of a change of circumstances affecting her entitlement to Universal Credit, and must pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Peter Beardmore, 46, of Arthur Street, Clayton-le-Moors, received 50 hours unpaid work, and a rehabilitation activity after admitting harassing a man in Chorley, and must pay an £85 surcharge and £100 costs.

Jamie Tommer, 44, of St Ives Crescent, Preston, was found guilty of throwing litter and must pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £168 costs.

David Duxbury, 34, of Crompton Street, Preston, was bound over for six months in the sum of £100 by magistrates after admitting breaching the peace.

Derek Hulton, 45, of Cedar Road, Ribbleton, got 18 weeks suspended for 12 months, 50 hours unpaid work, and a rehabilitation activity after admitting assaulting a woman, and must pay £100 compensation.

Mohammed Alam, 45, of Blackpool Road, Ribbleton, Preston, got a 28 month ban and must do 80 hours unpaid work after admitting failing to give a breath specimen.