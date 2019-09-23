These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - September 23, 2019

Here is this week's round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Man had indecent images of children

Preston Crown Court

A man has admitted possessing indecent images of children, and extreme images involving animals.

The charges against David Patrick Johnstone, of Princess Way, Euxton, Chorley, date back to April 2018.

The bench at Preston Magistrates’ Court has been told the 62-year-old had seven images deemed category A - the gravest in law - seven at category B and 45 at Category C images.

Investigators also found 51 extreme pornographic images involving animals.

The bench at Preston Magistrates’ Court decided the charges were too serious to be dealt with by their limited powers.

They have committed his sentencing to Preston Crown Court, which has tougher sentencing powers.

Johnstone will next appear there on October 14, and has been given bail in the meantime.

Pub worker admits drink drive charge

A Preston pub worker has admitted drink driving.

Saqib Mohammed Baig, 23, of York Street, Church, Accrington, East Lancashire, was caught travelling at speed on North Road in Preston on August 26.

Police breathalysed him and he had 52 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath - the legal limit is 35mg.

He told them he was returning from work at a pub in the city and had ‘had a drink’.

Tracy Yates, prosecuting, said officers were in an unmarked car at 6am when they saw a vehicle speeding on North Road.

Defending, Michael Leech said he had no previous convictions and was remorseful.

The bench imposed a £126 fine, £32 surcharge, and £85 costs and disqualified him for 14 months.

Court snaps

Mark Andrew Garstang, 38, of Ripon Street, Preston, admits failing to wear a seatbelt and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Andrew Martin, 49, of Caton Close, Preston, was found guilty of dropping litter and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Alexander Briggs, 27, of Stanifield Lane, Farington, Leyland, admits assault, damage, and being disorderly, and must pay £600 compensation,a £45 fine, an £85 surcharge and £170 costs.

Brian Salisbury, 40, of Samuel Street, Callon, Preston, was jailed for eight weeks after admitting possessing heroin, crack cocaine, cannabis resin, tramadol and a synthetic cannabinoid, which will now be destroyed.

Kieran Tilley, 27, of Lychgate, Preston, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting using threatening or abusive behaviour and must pay a £20 surcharge.

Ilie-Marian Dumitru, 39, of Frenchwood Street, Preston, got a restraining order and rehabilitation requirement after admitting breaching a court order by texting a woman, and must pay an £80 fine, £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Daniel Dolan, 30, of Kimberley Street, Coppull, Chorley, got a rehabilitation requirement and 80 hours unpaid work, after admitting assaulting a woman and damaging her glasses, and must pay £100 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Stephen Pressler, 44, of Foster Street, Chorley, admits assaulting a woman and was ordered to pay a £450 fine, £45 surcharge, and £85 costs.

Gareth Peck, 37, of Artlebeck Road, Caton, Lancaster, admits failing to wear a seatbelt and must pay a £133 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.