These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, September 30, 2019

Here is this week's round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Dog control order imposed on Staffie

Preston Crown Court

The courts have imposed a dog control order on a man’s pet dog.

Steven Parr, 38, of Longacre, Clayton Brook, Chorley, agreed to the order on his white Staffordshire Bull Terrier bitch, known as Dottie, after the animal was found not to have been kept under proper control during an incident on September 11 last year.

Magistrates found the dog was dangerous and agreed to Chorley Council’s application for an order that the dog is to be kept under proper control, muzzled at all times in public and kept on a lead at all times in public - or it will be destroyed.

The order specifies Parr’s rear gate has to be kept closed whenever Dottie is within the curtilage of the property, and the latch and the fence kept in good state of repair to prevent Dottie escaping the property.

He was ordered to pay £250 costs at £10 a month.

Man admits having ‘indecent images’

A man has appeared in court accused of indecent image charges.

Steven Nuttall, of Coronation Road, Kirkham, Preston, has pleaded guilty to distributing an indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph of a child.

The charge relates to October 1, 2017, Preston Magistrates’ Court was told.

The 48-year-old also admitted making indecent photographs of a child between July 4 and September 1 2017, which relate to 4,514 images.

The defendant was given a sexual harm prevention order restricting his internet use, and was ordered to attend an accredited sex offender’s programme.

Preston Magistrates’ Court ruled he must pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Court snaps:

Martina Adamson, of Walgarth Drive, Chorley, was found guilty of parking illegally on railway land, and must pay a £220 fine, £3 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Thomas Jenkinson, 19, of Chapel Lane, Out Rawcliffe, was discharged for a year after admitting assaulting a woman, and was ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Shelby Lauren Marshall, 22, of Tuson Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley, was found guilty of dropping litter and must pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £168 costs.

Anton Garnett Watkins, 20, of Dundonald Street, Preston, admits possessing cocaine and must pay a £162 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £100 costs.

Caroline Jones, 58, of Hannah Court, Buckshaw Village, Chorley, was found guilty of dropping litter and must pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £168 costs.

Mark Wayne Cartwright, 42, of Balmoral Road, Morecambe, was committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months, after admitting breaching a restraining order, and must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Judith King, 38 of Thurnham Street, Lancaster, was given a rehabilitation requirement after admitting possessing crack cocaine, and must pay a £85 victim surcharge.

Simon Roberts, 61, Longfield Place, Poulton-le-Fylde, was found guilty of dropping litter in Chorley and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge and £168 costs.

Stephen Jordan Wilkinson, 25, of Quarry Mount Mews, Quarry Road, Lancaster, got a curfew after admitting stealing three nicotine sprays worth £81 from Asda, Lancaster, and must pay an £85 surcharge.