These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, September 16, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Preston's courts

A man has admitted possessing indecent images of children, and extreme images involving animals.

Preston Crown Court

The charges against David Patrick Johnstone, of Princess Way, Euxton, Chorley, date back to April 2018.

The bench at Preston Magistrates’ Court was told the 62-year-old was found to have seven images deemed category A - the gravest in law - seven at category B and 45 at Category C images, during an investigation.

Investigators also found 51 extreme pornographic images involving people and animals.

The magistrates’ bench decided the charges were too serious to be dealt with by their limited powers.

They committed his sentencing to Preston Crown Court, which has tougher sentencing powers.

He will next appear there on October 14.

A Preston pub worker has been banned for 14 months after admitting drink driving.

Saqib Mohammed Baig, 23, of York Street, Church, Accrington, East Lancashire, was caught travelling at speed on North Road, Preston, on August 26.

Police breathalysed him and he had 52 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath - the legal limit is 35mg.

Tracy Yates, prosecuting, said officers were in an unmarked car at 6am when they saw his vehicle speeding on North Road.

He told them he worked at a pub and had had a drink.

Defending, Michael Leech said he had no previous convictions and was remorseful.

The court imposed a £126 fine, £32 victim surcharge, and £85 costs.

Ian Mee, 42, of Oak Croft, Clayton-le-Moors, must have drug treatment and is banned from Asda stores for a year after admitting three counts of stealing alcohol in Chorley, and must pay £302 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lyndsey Fell, 36, of Seven Stars Road, Leyland, must pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs after admitting assaulting a special police officer and being drunk and disorderly.

Michael Gault, 28, of Gillett Street, Preston, was discharged for a year after admitting damaging three vehicles belonging to the same man, and must pay £1,000 compensation.

Gary Hinchcliffe, 34, of Pickthorne Close, Lancaster, was discharged conditionally for six months after admitting assaulting a woman, and must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Scott Arnold, 27, of Whinsfell View, Morecambe, was jailed for six months after admitting causing actual bodily harm to a PC, and must pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Laura Kilgariff, 30, of Bowland Avenue, Chorley, must pay a £80 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs after admitting assaulting a police officer and being drunk and disorderly.

Gurdeep Singh, 26, of Black Bull Lane, Fulwood, Preston, was banned for a year after admitting drink driving and must pay a £192 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Thomas Pritchard, 30, of Sion Close, Ribbleton, was banned for a year after admitting drug driving, and must pay a £80 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Anthony Ryan, 33, of Fell View, Chorley, admits possessing cannabis and using racially aggravated threatening behaviour, and must pay a £160 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.