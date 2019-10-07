These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, October 7, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Preston's court.

Supermarket thief is sent to prison

A notorious Preston shoplifter has been jailed after his latest crime spree.

Leroy Ahmed Colecozy, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 20 weeks after pleading guilty to carrying out a string of eight shop thefts.

His victims included Sainsburys, Morrisons, TK Maxx, from where he stole £209 of jackets, Aldi and Foot Asylum in Preston, where he stole eight baseball caps worth £250.

Preston magistrates said the offences were was aggravated by the 45-year-=old’s criminal record - and he was already subject to a suspended jail sentence at the time of the offences.

The bench was told he had stolen candles worth £63 from Clintons card shop on June 2, and that he had struck at Sainsburys twice.

The groceries he stole from Morrisons amounted to nearly £300, with a further £87.21 of goods stolen belonging to Aldi.

Man had been dealing cannabis

A man has admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Mark McDonald, 22, of Bare Lane, Morecambe, pleaded guilty to the offence at Preston Crown Court.

He was in a vehicle on New Year’s Eve, having given a lift to a drug dealer to get drugs, and the other man had picked up a “substantial amount” of cannabis.

When his phone was analysed it was clear he had been involved in supplying drugs in the previous days.

The other man is wanted.

His defence lawyer said he has no previous convictions, and that the background to the offence involves the deterioration in his mental health.

The judge agreed to adjourn his sentencing until October 28 for reports.

Court snaps

Martin John Fisher, 36, of The Martindales, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, got a curfew and alcohol treatment order after admitting using threatening or abusive behaviour and must pay £100 compensation.

Michelle Hall, 46, of Chapel Street, Adlington, Chorley, must have drug treatment after admitting breaching a restraining order, and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

James Whiteside, 33, of no fixed abode, was jailed or eight weeks after admitting stealing 17 bottles of alcohol and possessing heroin.

Georgina Thompson, 55, of West Road, Lancaster, got a curfew after admitting stealing bedding, and must pay an £85 surcharge.

Asrar Khan, 35, of Dove Street, Preston, got eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, 60 hours unpaid work, and a curfew after admitting using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence, and must pay compensation of £75, and an £85 surcharge.

Peter Edward Spencer, 71, of Broadway, Urmston, Manchester, was banned for 18 months after admitting drink driving on the M6 at Chorley, and must pay a £120 fine, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

David Bryce, 34, of Manchester Walk, Buckshaw Village, Chorley, was banned for 22 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £210 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £200 costs.

Antony Jackson, 45, of Balmoral Road, Morecambe, was discharged conditionally for six months after admitting assaulting a man, and must pay £50 compensation and £250 costs.

Gary Thomas Francis Walmsley, 47, of Chestnut Crescent, Ribbleton, Preston, was jailed for eight weeks after admitting stealing aftershave worth £267.