These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, October 21, 2019

Here is this week's round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Nuisance caller is given prison term

A nuisance caller who has plagued the emergency services has been jailed after breaching a criminal behaviour order.

Kathleen Gorman, of Clover Road, Chorley, repeatedly contacted Lancashire Police on the 999 number without a genuine and serious reason on June 29 - during the period of a suspended jail term for similar behaviour.

The 56-year-old was jailed for 18 weeks, which included the activation of a 12 week term that had been suspended for 12 months.

She must also pay a £122 victim surcharge, Preston magistrates ruled.

It followed a similar incident in March where she had contacted the police despite the operators warning not to ring again unless there was a genuine need for police assistance.

On that occasion she admitted making a nuisance call and two breaches of her criminal behaviour order.

Pub vandal sent to prison over damage

A man who wrecked a pub has been jailed for 17 weeks.

Philip Wright, 34, of Hulme Mill Close, Leyland, pleaded guilty to damaging a bar stool, window ledge and glass window pane at the Rose and Crown public house in Chorley.

The incident happened on July 2 into 3, Preston Magistrates’ Court was told.

The bench ruled it was serious because he was subject to a suspended jail term at the time and the offence was committed in drink.

They activated his suspended sentence, after hearing it was his second breach since it was imposed in March for offences of using violence to secure entry into premises and assault. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation to the pub.

Court snaps

Andrew John Phimister, 50, of Heysham Road, Morecambe, got eight weeks suspended for a year after admitting sexually touching a woman and must pay £100 compensation.

Michaela Mary Rose Gallagher, 29, of no fixed abode, must have drug treatment after admitting stealing a debit card and using it in a shop, and must pay £22.10 compensation.

Luke Jenkinson, 24, of no fixed abode, was jailed for two weeks after admitting damaging a police vehicle and a woman’s car, and must pay compensation of £250.

Stuart Rambridge, 39, of Birkdale Drive, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, admits driving without due care and attention and driving in a position where he could not have a proper view of the road, and must pay a £195 fine, £30 surcharge, £85 costs.

Lee William Coulton, 37, of Hubert Place, Lancaster, admits fraud by using someone else’s debit card in a shop, and must pay £107.61 compensation.

Ryan Gardner, 28, of Granville Road, Lancaster, admits being drunk and disorderly and must pay a £40 fine, £30 surcharge, and £70 costs.

Ella Jane Howson, 21, of Langdale Road, Lancaster, admits stealing six handbags worth £550 from TK Maxx, and must pay £550 compensation.

James Brown Colton, 57, of Dawson Walk, Preston, was jailed for four weeks after admitting stealing Yankee candles, fabric conditioner and foam shampoos from B & M Bargains Ltd.

Romans Baronovskis, 30, of Samuel Street, Callon, Preston, must do 60 hours unpaid work and pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs after admitting driving while disqualified, and was banned for a further nine months.