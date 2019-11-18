These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, November 18, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Linda Mary Rose, 49, of Thorpe Close, Preston, got a curfew after being found guilty of assaulting a woman and must pay £100 compensation and £100 costs.

Preston Crown Court

Liam John Donnelly, 30, of Hesketh Close, Preston, must do 150 hours unpaid work after admitting assaulting a woman and damaging a window, and must pay £150 compensation and £50 costs.

Muhammad Ali, 51, of St Michael’s Road, Deepdale, was found guilty of failing to have a TV licence, and must pay a £220 fine and £120 costs.

Peter Nield, 28, of Ryelands Crescent, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, admits assaulting a man and possessing cannabis, and must pay a £160 fine and £85 costs.

Callum Ryan, 22, of no fixed address, was ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work and a rehabilitation activity after admitting assaulting a man in Preston in March, and must pay £50 compensation.

Paul Adams, 41, of Auster Crescent, Freckleton, was found guilty of failing to have a TV licence, and must pay a £440 fine, £44 surcharge and £120 costs.

Stuart Wood, 35, of Kellet Avenue, Leyland, admits having no insurance while driving on a public road and must pay a £185 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.