These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, May 27, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Phone fraudster sent cuddly toys

Latest from Preston's courts

A fraudster sent cuddly toys to a buyer who believed they had bought an i-Phone.

Lancaster Magistrates’ Court heard Darryl John Adam Watts, of Sefton Road, Heysham, advertised an i-Phone for sale on Facebook between October 15 and 16 last year.

But after being paid £300 by the buyer, the 29-year-old instead he sent cuddly toys to the buyer in Darlaston, West Midlands.

The victim then alerted police to the scam.

During an appearance at Preston Magistrates’ Court, the defendant pleaded guilty to a count of fraud by false representation.

He has been ordered to complete 40 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay an £85 victim surcharge.

No costs order was made as Watts already owes £2,000 in outstanding compensation to the court.

Garage burglar to face crown court

An intruder tried to break into a garage while the homeowners were at home, a court has heard.

Stephen Platt, of no fixed abode, has pleaded guilty to an attempted burglary at an address on Fox Lane in Leyland on May 13.

Preston Magistrates’ Court was told the 50-year-old tried to enter the garage but was overheard.

District Judge Alexandra Simmonds said the case is too serious to be heard at the magistrates’ court and committed the case to Preston Crown Court.

Platt will next appear for his sentencing on June 17.

He was remanded into custody in the meantime.

Most people don’t secure outbuildings in the same way as their homes - yet a burglar usually tries a shed or garage first.

Cecil Chisale, 21, of no fixed abode, got 16 weeks suspended for 12 months after being found guilty of possessing a knife, and must pay a £115 surcharge.

Robert Brown, 30, of Arundel Place, Preston, was jailed for 18 weeks after admitting threatening unlawful violence during the period of a suspended sentence.

Tony Dougherty, 32, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 14 weeks after admitting four thefts in the Morecambe area and must pay £100 compensation.

Richard Butler, of Trotter Hill, Inglewhite, Preston, admitted his vehicle failed to meet insurance requirements, and must pay a £40 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Cartwright, 50, of Slaidburn Road, was found guilty of failing to meet vehicle insurance requirements, and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Clifford Wright, 29, of Tunbridge Place, Preston, must do 140 hours unpaid work after admitting harassment, and being found guilty of using racially aggravated threatening behaviour, must pay £150 compensation, an £85 surcharge, and £85 costs.

Dean Halsall, 32, of Hawthorne Road, Preston, admits failing to give driver information and must pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Nadeem Dad, 40, of Nevett Street, Preston, admits assaulting a woman and must pay a £40 fine, £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Tapiwa Taruingira, 22, of Maple Crescent, Preston, was banned for 15 months after admitting drug driving and must pay a £150 fine, £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Anthony Cocker, 28, of Fishwick Parade, Preston, admits possessing cannabis and must pay a £100 fine, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.