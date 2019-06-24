These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's Courts - Monday, June 24, 2019

Here is the latest round-up from Preston's courts.

Abusive man who was ‘controlling’

Preston's courts

A controlling boyfriend has been given a suspended jail term.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard Joe Edward Cowperthwaite, 21, of Arrow Lane, Halton, Lancaster, repeatedly engaged controlling or coercive behaviour between August 2016 and April 2018.

The court heard he had humiliated and degraded his victim, and threatened violence towards her.

He also controlled her clothing choices, working hours, friendships and monitored her mobile phone.He admitted engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour.

The bench imposed 24 weeks in jail, suspended for 12 months, with a rehabilitation activity requirement, and he must also do 120 hours unpaid work.

The court made a restraining order and ordered him to pay £115 compensation and £75 costs.

Woman’s nuisance 999 phone calls

A nuisance caller who has plagued the emergency services has had her criminal behaviour order extended.

Kathleen Gorman, of Clover Road, Chorley, repeatedly contacted Lancashire Police on 999 without a genuine reason on March 26.

The following day she contacted the police again despite the operators warning not to ring again unless there was a genuine need for police assistance.

She admits making a nuisance call and two breaches of her criminal behaviour order.

The 56-year-old was committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months and must also pay a £115 surcharge.

It follows a similar case in April when she admitted sending messages causing anxiety and annoyance.

Court snaps

Abdur Patel, 21, of Castleton Road, Deepdale, Preston, was given 26 weeks suspended for 24 months, a restraining order and 200 hours unpaid work after admitting causing actual bodily harm, and must pay compensation of £750, a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Tia Halsall, 21, of Mountbatten Close, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, was banned for a year after admitting drink driving and driving without due care and attention, and must pay a £92 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jason Montague, 25, of Ullswater Road, Chorley, was jailed for 24 weeks and banned for 20 months after admitting driving while disqualified, and must pay a £115 surcharge.

Louise Pugh, 37, of White Moss Close, Whitestake, Preston, was discharged for 12 months after admitting stealing a box of wine and driving without insurance.

Gurdit Singh-Rathour, 27, of Clevedon Road, Ingol, Preston, admits being disorderly and must pay a £65 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kieran Walmsley, 21, of Thropps Lane, Longton, was banned for a year after admitting drink driving and driving without due care and attention, and must pay a £276 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mike Dawodu, 58, of Stanagate, Clifton, Preston, was found guilty of failing to give driver ID and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kelly Devlin, 28, of Grafton Road, Ribbleton, Preston, was banned for 18 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £540 fine, £200 costs and a £54 surcharge.

Daryl Forshaw-Kneen, 26, of Turpin Green Lane, Leyland, was found guilty of failing to pay a rail fare and must pay a £220 fine and £150 costs.